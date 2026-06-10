Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe's Axial Flux Motor Enters Production

Mercedes-Benz has kicked off large-scale production of its advanced axial flux electric motor at the Berlin-Marienfelde plant, with the tech making its global debut in the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Spread across 30,000 square metres, the facility houses three production halls and seven assembly lines. Interestingly, 35 of the 98 manufacturing steps are entirely new, with over 30 patent applications filed as part of the programme.

Unlike traditional radial motors, the axial flux design places the electromagnetic flow parallel to the rotation axis. With a compact disc-like layout—featuring two rotors surrounding a stator—it delivers significantly higher power density in a smaller package. The core technology has been developed by YASA, a UK-based firm fully acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021.

In the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, three of these motors form high-performance electric drive units, enabling a blistering 0–100 km/h time of just 2.1 seconds and a top speed of 300 km/h.

The Berlin-Marienfelde facility, Mercedes-Benz’s oldest plant dating back to 1902, now serves as a hub for high-performance EV motor production. Advanced manufacturing processes include laser welding of copper coils, AI-based quality control, and ultra-precise assembly tolerances of just 0.1 mm.