Lucid Gravity Gets Hands-Free Driving via OTA Update

Lucid has begun rolling out a major over-the-air (OTA) update for the Gravity SUV in North America, introducing hands-free highway driving along with a host of smart feature upgrades.

Powered by DreamDrive 2 Pro, the new system enables hands-free control of steering, acceleration and braking on compatible highways. It also supports both driver-initiated and automatic lane changes, allowing the SUV to overtake slower traffic when needed. Despite the added autonomy, drivers are still required to stay attentive at all times.

Navigation has also received a significant boost. With Google Maps Places integration, drivers now get access to business listings, ratings, photos and parking info, along with improved real-time data on charging station availability.

Lighting tech gets smarter, too. Adaptive driving beam headlights can keep high beams on while automatically adjusting light distribution around other vehicles to reduce glare, enhancing night-time visibility.

Lucid has also added two new charging-focused features. An advanced preconditioning view displays battery temperature ahead of charging, while predictive charging power estimates peak charging performance before plugging in, helping drivers plan stops more efficiently.

For now, the update is limited to North American Gravity models, with global rollout details expected at a later stage.