Volkswagen Enters Uzbekistan with China-built Models

Volkswagen has officially launched its passenger car lineup in Uzbekistan, marking a strategic expansion into a fast-growing market. Interestingly, the rollout is being managed by Volkswagen’s China division, with vehicles sourced directly from Chinese production lines.

The debut took place at a high-profile forum in Tashkent, attended by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Volkswagen China CEO Robert Cisek. The initial portfolio includes models like the Tiguan L Pro, Passat Pro, Teramont Pro, along with offerings under the Jetta brand.

Uzbekistan is quickly emerging as a promising automotive market, with total vehicle sales crossing 461,000 units in 2025—more than double compared to 2021. Volkswagen plans to establish 13 sales locations by the end of this year, with its dealer network expected to nearly double by 2028.

This launch is just the beginning. The company is preparing to start local assembly in Tashkent through a partnership with Alyans Auto. The semi-knocked down (SKD) facility is scheduled to begin operations in late 2026, adding local production capabilities to Volkswagen’s China-led export strategy.

Beyond Uzbekistan, Volkswagen is also exploring opportunities across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, CIS countries, and parts of Africa. This move positions Uzbekistan as a key test market for the brand’s evolving global expansion playbook.