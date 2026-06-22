Renault India Begins Exports of New-Gen Duster

Renault India has officially kicked off exports of the all-new Duster, marking a major step in its global rollout strategy. The first batch—750 units—has been shipped from Chennai to South Africa, with more international markets set to follow soon.

This move highlights India’s growing importance in Renault’s global ecosystem. No longer just a domestic play, the Chennai facility is steadily evolving into a key export hub for the French automaker.

The new-generation Duster is expected to play a crucial role in this expansion. Known for its rugged appeal and strong road presence, the SUV now carries the responsibility of representing Renault in multiple global markets.

The export milestone also aligns with Renault Group’s broader ‘futuREady’ strategy. The plan focuses on strengthening India’s role across manufacturing, engineering, and exports—essentially turning it into a strategic backbone for future growth.