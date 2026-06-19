Force Motors Rolls Out 200,000th Mercedes-Benz Engine in India

Force Motors has achieved a major milestone, rolling out the 200,000th Mercedes-Benz engine from the Chakan facility in Pune. The landmark underscores its long-standing manufacturing partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which dates back to 1997.

Over the years, this collaboration has grown into a full-scale operation, with Force Motors producing engines and axles for all Mercedes-Benz cars and SUVs manufactured in India. The 200,000th unit—a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder M256 engine—has been fitted into a Mercedes-Benz GLS 450.

The achievement reflects decades of trust, precision engineering and consistent quality between the two brands. It also highlights India’s growing role in global automotive manufacturing, with Force Motors delivering German-engineered standards from its local facility.

Senior leadership from both companies, including Force Motors Managing Director Prasan Firodia and members of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG board, marked the occasion.

Beyond the numbers, this milestone represents one of the strongest Indo-German automotive collaborations, quietly shaping manufacturing benchmarks in the country. In an evolving global landscape, partnerships like these continue to reinforce India’s position as a reliable hub for high-quality automotive production.