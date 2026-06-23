Toyota Begins RAV4 Hybrid Production in Kentucky

Toyota has kicked off production of the all-new RAV4 Hybrid at its Georgetown plant in Kentucky, further strengthening its electrified vehicle push in the United States. The move adds another key hybrid model to the facility’s growing portfolio.

The expansion is part of a broader $2 billion investment in Toyota Kentucky over the past two years. Alongside the production milestone, the company has also begun construction of a new paint facility aimed at improving manufacturing efficiency and sustainability.

The Georgetown plant is set to play an even bigger role going forward. Toyota has confirmed that it will begin production of a new battery-electric Highlander at the site from September 2026, marking a significant step toward full electrification.

The upcoming paint shop is designed to enhance flexibility on the production line while reducing environmental impact. Toyota claims it will cut carbon emissions by 30 percent and save around 1.5 million gallons of water annually.

Beyond manufacturing, the automaker is investing in workforce development as well. A $500,000 grant has been awarded to Bluegrass Community and Technical College to support hands-on training programs for students and local workers.

Since opening, the Kentucky facility has produced over 15 million vehicles and represents more than $12 billion in total investment. With nearly 10,000 employees, it remains one of Toyota’s largest and most important production hubs in the US.