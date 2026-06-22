GAC Unveils Hong Kong Action 2.0, Showcases Two New Models

GAC Group has taken a big step forward in its global expansion strategy, unveiling its Hong Kong Action 2.0 plan at the 2026 Hong Kong International Auto Expo. Alongside the announcement, the brand also showcased two new models—the E9 Premium and the Aion UT Elite.

The updated strategy focuses on strengthening GAC’s footprint in one of the world’s most EV-ready markets. Hong Kong already sees high adoption of new energy vehicles, making it a crucial testing ground for innovation and growth. GAC claims it has rapidly evolved from a newcomer to a strong player in just a year, now holding an 11 percent cumulative market share.

Under the Action 2.0 roadmap, the company plans to expand its service network while improving product localisation. The E9 Premium, for instance, has been fine-tuned for local conditions with updates to ride comfort and cabin experience.

Infrastructure is also a key focus. GAC aims to build 22 charging stations equipped with 88 fast chargers, while integrating another 32 stations with over 100 chargers into its network. The goal is to create a seamless, full-lifecycle EV ecosystem.

This new phase builds on the original Action 1.0 strategy introduced during GAC’s market entry last year, signalling a more aggressive push into the EV space through its GAC, Aion, and Hyptec brands.

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