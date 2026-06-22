Pony.ai Robotaxis Go Public in Singapore

Autonomous mobility just took a big step forward in Singapore. Pony.ai, in partnership with ComfortDelGro, has officially opened its robotaxi service to the public in Punggol, moving beyond its earlier invite-only pilot phase.

From 22 June 2026, users can book driverless rides directly through the Zig app, making the experience as simple as hailing a regular cab. The service operates across key points in Punggol, connecting residential neighborhoods with major hubs like Punggol Coast Mall, Punggol Coast MRT station, One Punggol, Oasis Terrace, and Punggol Plaza.

The rollout marks a significant milestone for Pony.ai as it accelerates its global ambitions. While the company has already built a strong presence in China, Singapore now becomes a crucial part of its international expansion strategy.

The vehicles themselves are clearly branded and designed to offer a seamless, tech-forward commuting experience. Short routes. Controlled environments. Real-world data. This is how autonomous tech matures—and Punggol is now one of its testing grounds.

Looking ahead, Pony.ai has bigger plans. The company aims to deploy over 3,500 robotaxis across more than 20 cities by the end of 2026, signaling a rapid scale-up of its driverless ecosystem.