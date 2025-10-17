Volkswagen Bids Farewell to the Touareg with the Exclusive “Final Edition”

After over two decades of redefining luxury and capability, Volkswagen has announced the end of production for the Touareg’s combustion engine models in 2026. To commemorate this milestone, the brand has unveiled the “Touareg Final Edition”, a limited-edition model celebrating the SUV’s legacy as Volkswagen’s flagship in the premium SUV space.

Available to order until March 2026, the Touareg Final Edition is priced from €75,025 and comes loaded with exclusive design touches and premium detailing. The SUV features “Final Edition” badging laser-engraved on the rear door window surrounds and embossed on the leather gear lever. Inside, ambient multicolour lighting and illuminated sill plates proudly display the “Final Edition” insignia, while the overall cabin exudes Volkswagen’s trademark blend of sophistication and craftsmanship.

First launched in 2002, the Touareg marked Volkswagen’s bold entry into the luxury segment alongside the Phaeton sedan. Over the years, it evolved into a technology pioneer, introducing innovations that later filtered down to smaller VW models — effectively making high-end tech more accessible to mainstream buyers.

Now sold in 39 countries, the Touareg has achieved over 1.2 million units in global sales, a testament to its enduring appeal and understated elegance.

As Volkswagen transitions toward electrification, the Final Edition stands as a fitting tribute — a blend of design finesse, comfort, and cutting-edge technology that has defined the Touareg for more than 20 years. It’s not just the end of an era; it’s a celebration of a true Volkswagen icon.