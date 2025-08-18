Volkswagen Delivers 1.5 Millionth ID. EV, Marks Big Electrification Milestone

Volkswagen has hit a major landmark in its shift to electric mobility, delivering the 1.5 millionth vehicle from its all-electric ID. family. The milestone model, a sleek black ID.7 Tourer Pro with a range of up to 606 km, was handed over to a customer at VW’s Emden plant in the presence of Lower Saxony’s Minister President Olaf Lies.

Launched in 2020 with the ID.3, the ID. family has since grown into one of Europe’s strongest EV lineups, including the ID.4 SUV, ID.5 coupé, ID. Buzz electric bus, and the flagship ID.7. The ID.7 Tourer, introduced in 2024, even led Germany’s EV registrations in the first half of 2025. With over 1.5 million deliveries worldwide, Volkswagen now dominates the electric segment in both Germany and Europe.

The Emden facility, transformed with more than €1 billion in investment, is one of three VW plants dedicated solely to EV production, alongside Zwickau and Dresden. Other ID. models are also built in Hanover, Chattanooga (USA), and multiple locations in China.

Looking ahead, Volkswagen is doubling down on affordability. The compact ID. 2all, priced under €25,000, is due in 2026, followed by the entry-level ID. EVERY1 in 2027 at around €20,000 — both designed to bring EV ownership to a wider audience.