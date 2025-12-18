Stellantis Showcases HVO Fuel for Diesel Vehicles Across Europe

Stellantis has launched a European demonstration tour to highlight the potential of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) as a renewable fuel for existing diesel vehicles. Branded as the HVO Aurora Trial, the initiative uses a Citroën Berlingo and a Fiat Ducato to showcase how the fuel can be adopted without any vehicle modifications.

Conducted in partnership with French sensor specialist SP3H, the trial monitors fuel consumption and estimates carbon emissions in real time. Stellantis says all of its diesel passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are compatible with HVO, offering an immediate pathway to lower lifecycle carbon emissions for fleets and private owners alike.

HVO is produced from waste cooking oil and animal fats, making it a renewable alternative to conventional diesel. According to Stellantis, many Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel vehicles already in use across Europe can also run on the fuel, widening its potential impact.

The project originated from Stellantis’ internal Start*Up programme, which encourages innovation driven by employees. SP3H’s smart sensor technology plays a key role in documenting and validating HVO usage during the tour.

The demonstration recently stopped at Stellantis’ Vigo production facility in Spain, where the Citroën Berlingo is built, and will continue through several other European cities. The data collected will be used to raise awareness and support the case for renewable fuels derived from waste as a practical, near-term solution for reducing emissions.