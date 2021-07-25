Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept is Not a Regular Midsize SUV

Volkswagen has unveiled the latest enthusiast build for 2021, the Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept. Combining fresh styling updates and a unique colour palette with a modified 2.0-liter TSI engine, lowered suspension, and custom wheels, the concept shows the sporty potential of the midsize SUV.

The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport GT Concept started with a production vehicle assembled in Chattanooga, USA. The performance-enhanced SUV concept features a four-seat configuration and incorporates the striking blue colour Eisvogelblau, translating to "Kingfisher Blue," currently available on select Volkswagen products in Europe.

Using a 2021 Atlas Cross Sport SEL Premium R-Line as its base, the GT Concept took several months to create and includes a host of unique touches. The build comprises 22-inch ABT Sport HR AEROWHEELs, wrapped in Yokohama Advan Sport V105 UHP 285/35R22 tires; ST Suspension XTA Plus 3 coil-overs with colour-matched and GT Concept -branded springs; TAROX eight-piston front brakes; and concept gloss black exterior trim replaces the existing chrome finishes. In addition, custom GT badging is integrated throughout the vehicle.

Under the hood is a version of the 2.0L TSI engine found in the Volkswagen Golf R, with a turbo and an additional front-mounted radiator from an Mk7 Golf R. It generates more than 300 horsepower. A 7-​speed DSG automatic transmission was paired with the standard 4Motion all-wheel-drive system to handle the extra power.

The eye-catching Eisvogelblau colour was weaved throughout the interior of the car - from the bespoke RECARO Sportster CS seats to the custom blue gear shift and safety belts. Colourful accents have also been incorporated into the steering wheel and custom Volkswagen Accessories floor mats to create a cohesive look.

Rounding out the custom interior seating layout is a one-of-a-kind rear centre console, which follows the design language of the front console. Inside the storage compartment is a Volkswagen Accessories convenience safe and additional USB charging ports.

