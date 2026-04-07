VinFast VF MPV 7 Bookings Open in India Ahead of Launch

VinFast has officially opened bookings for its all-electric VF MPV 7 in India, marking its third model in the market. Customers can reserve the seven-seater MPV with a booking amount of ₹21,000 via the brand’s website or across 50 authorised dealerships nationwide. The official launch and price reveal are scheduled for 15 April 2026.

The VF MPV 7 is positioned as a spacious family EV, measuring 4,740 mm in length with a 2,840 mm wheelbase, promising ample cabin room across all three rows. It is powered by a 60.13 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of over 500 km on a single charge. Fast-charging capabilities allow the battery to juice up from 10 to 70 percent in around 30 minutes.

This new MPV joins the VinFast VF 6 and VinFast VF 7, which were launched in India in September 2025, as part of VinFast’s expanding EV lineup.

To support its growth, VinFast is rapidly scaling up its retail and after-sales network, while also partnering with financial institutions to make ownership more accessible. Adding to the appeal, customers will benefit from free charging via the V-Green network until March 2029.

With competitive specs and a strong focus on practicality, the VF MPV 7 aims to shake up India’s electric family car segment.