VIDA Installs 300 Charging Points at 50 Locations Across 3 Cities

VIDA has installed nearly 300 charging points across 50 locations in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. This public charging infrastructure is now operational.

The charging network is spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. VIDA’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 kms/min. Each charging station will have DC and AC charging sockets.

Customers can use the ‘My VIDA’ mobile App for the end-to-end charging journey. They will be able to locate their nearest charging station, view its availability, reserve a charging slot and navigate to the station from the App. The entire payment process will also be managed through the App.

The seamless customer journey for charging is in line with VIDA's approach of building a “Worry Free EV Ecosystem”. VIDA has set up Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1.