According to the latest new car sales and registration figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the new Vauxhall Corsa is the best-selling new car in the UK this year so far.

In the first 7 months of 2021, 26,215 units of the new Vauxhall Corsa have been registered. The company’s all-electric Corsa-e was also the best-selling all-electric model in its segment, as the company continues its electric vehicle expansion to offer an electrified variant across its model line-up by 2024 and to offer only fully electric cars and vans in the UK by 2028.

The Vauxhall Corsa-e has been the best-selling new electric car in the small Battery Electric Vehicle sector this year, with 3,120 registrations in 2021.

Speaking about the developments, Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said:

As a British brand, it’s fantastic to see the Corsa remain the UK’s best-selling new car. With electric sales continuing to grow at a rapid pace, we’re proud to see the new Corsa-e retain its spot at the top of the sales charts, bringing affordable all-electric options to our customers.

The all-new 5th-gen Vauxhall Corsa is available with a fully electric powertrain alongside a choice of powerful and efficient petrol and diesel engines. The zero-emissions-in-use Corsa-e was voted The Sun Car of the Year, thanks to its 209-mile WLTP range, affordable price and fun driving dynamics.

Customers can purchase new models using the Vauxhall Online Store. Motorists can arrange a live video viewing of a vehicle via the Vauxhall Virtual Showroom and proceed to the Online Store to configure their new model, personalise finance payments and place an order – all from the comfort and safety of home.