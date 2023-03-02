Updated Honda City & City Hybrid Launched, BS6-II Compliant

Honda has launched the updated version of the Honda City and City Hybrid in India. Both these cars now come with a host of new features and comply with the BS6-II emission regulations.

The new Honda City gets sporty and stylish new looks with a New Sporty Front Grille with Diamond chequered flag pattern, newly designed Front Bumper with Carbon wrapped Lower Molding, Sporty Fog Lamp Garnish, New Rear Bumper with Sporty Carbon-Wrapped Diffuser, Body coloured Sporty Trunk Lip Spoiler and newly designed R16 Dual-Tone Diamond-Cut Multi-Spoke Alloy Wheels. A brand-new addition to the New City's fascinating and distinctive colour palette is the Obsidian Blue Pearl colour.

The New Honda City (Petrol) now comes with Honda Sensing – an advanced driver-assist safety technology that alerts the driver to minimize the risk of accidents and in some cases intervenes to mitigate a collision or lessen its severity. The City e:HEV which already comes with Honda Sensing, will have an additional feature of "Low-Speed Follow" in Adaptive Cruise Control function.

Another new feature ‘Lead Car Departure Notification System’ has been added in Honda Sensing suite of safety features in both City (petrol) and City e:HEV that informs the driver with visual and audible alerts when the preceding vehicle starts moving in situations like Traffic Lights junctions.

Introduction of new advanced connectivity features like Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Improved Infotainment System with new background & colours, Remote control operation via Smart Phone Application, Improved Rear Camera, Wireless Charger, Rain Sensing Auto Wiper add to the appeal and convenience for the customers. The City e:HEV gets a new Carbon Fibre pattern Instrument Panel Assistant side Garnish Finish, Piano Black Surround Finish on All AC Vents and Piano Black Garnish on Steering Wheel.