Ultraviolette Signs Dakar Racer Ashish Raorane for Rider Development

Ultraviolette, the Bengaluru-based electric performance motorcycle brand, has signed Dakar Rally racer Ashish Raorane as part of its rider and motorcycle development programs. Known for pushing the limits in the world’s toughest rally events, Raorane will now channel his expertise into shaping Ultraviolette’s next phase of rider-focused innovations.

The collaboration is centered around performance, endurance, and safety—pillars that define Ultraviolette’s vision of building cutting-edge electric motorcycles. Raorane’s experience from the Dakar Rally and multiple cross-country world championship rallies gives him a unique perspective that blends competitive grit with deep product understanding.

Speaking on the development, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder & CEO of Ultraviolette, said:

"Ultraviolette is building world’s most exciting electric performance machines and rider feedback at the highest level is core to that mission. Ashish brings a unique blend of competitive riding prowess and product expertise, stemming from the wealth of experience he has amassed from the Dakar Rallies and numerous other cross country world championship rallies. His perspective on motorcycles will contribute to future innovations from Ultraviolette as we continue to build rider centric experiences and technologies, for motorcyclists and enthusiasts."

Raorane echoed the enthusiasm, calling it a “transformative moment in mobility.” He added, "I look forward to contributing my perspective to help shape truly exceptional experiences for riders worldwide and to push the boundaries of what the future of mobility can be."

With this move, Ultraviolette is once again underlining its commitment to merging cutting-edge engineering with real-world rider insights. The partnership signals not just a step forward for the brand, but also for the broader EV performance motorcycle segment in India, as it sets new benchmarks for innovation and rider engagement.