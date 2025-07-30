TVS Ntorq 125 Gets a Heroic Makeover with New Captain America Edition

TVS Motor Company has launched a new Super Soldier Edition of its popular Ntorq 125, inspired by Marvel’s Captain America. The latest addition to the Super Squad series, this edition follows earlier superhero-themed variants based on Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Black Panther.

Priced at ₹98,117 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Ntorq Super Soldier Edition features camo graphics, bold blue-and-white accents, and stylized design elements that channel the patriotic spirit of Captain America. The scooter is aimed at Gen Z riders and Marvel fans, blending style and pop culture appeal with everyday practicality.

Mechanically, the scooter remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by a 124.8cc engine producing 9.25 hp, and is packed with features like TVS SmartXonnect, which offers Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, ride stats, and call alerts—all accessible through the scooter’s digital console.

This superhero makeover is more than skin deep—it reflects TVS’s commitment to youth-centric design and lifestyle mobility. Available at all TVS dealerships across India starting this month, the Super Soldier Edition builds on the brand’s successful partnership with Marvel, which kicked off in 2020.

With this new variant, the Ntorq 125 not only continues to stand out in the sporty scooter segment but also gives young riders a chance to hit the streets with superhero swagger.