TVS Motor Company Strengthens its Presence in Iraq

TVS Motor Company signed a tri-party deal arrangement with Bahwan International Group. The signing ceremony was held at Bahwan International Group, between Sheikh Ahmed Bahwan, Chairman Bahwan International Group and Mr. Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director - TVS Motor Company in Muscat, Oman.

As per the tri-party deal arrangement, ARATA International FZC will be the new distributor. Building on this partnership, the groups will also explore other avenues of cooperation in Oman and India.

ARATA International FZC, registered in the UAE, is a subsidiary of Bahwan International Group (BIG) - Oman, having a strong presence in the MENA region. TVS Motor ranks amongst the top five two-wheeler companies globally with a presence in over 70 countries across Africa, South East Asia, the Indian Sub-Continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

Bahwan International Group (ARATA International FZC) and their channel partners plan to operate more than 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company. The dealerships will include state-of-the-art 3S dealership facilities in all the major cities of Iraq with after-sales service, and spare parts support in tier two cities to expand the TVS presence in Iraq.

TVS Motor Company’s product portfolio available in Iraq includes - Two Wheeler - TVS XL 100 i-TOUCHstart, TVS XL 100 Comfort, TVS HLX 150 series, TVS NTORQ, TVS Jupiter series, TVS WEGO, TVS MAX 125 and Three Wheeler-TVS King Deluxe Plus.