TVS inaugurates flagship showroom in El Salvador, launches 6 new models

Apart from being one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, TVS is also amongst the largest two-wheeler exporters in the nation with a presence in over 60 countries including El Salvador in Central America, where it has inaugurated a new flagship showroom and launched six products in association with CADISA.

CADISA represents the brand TVS as its distributor across Guatemala and El Salvador. It has been part of the Salvadoran motorcycle industry since 1995 and is a distributor of a variety of high-quality brands that are among the favourites in El Salvador.

The new TVS showroom is built in line with the company’s global standards, and thus, is a distinctive store in Central America. It is equipped with complete service and spare support, and it will serve as a benchmark for all retail outlets of the company in El Salvador.

TVS has also launched six new products in El Salvador with attractive retail finance schemes. These products include:

TVS Apache RR 310

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

TVS Apache RTR 160 2V Race Edition

TVS Apache RTR 180 Race Edition

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0

TVS NTORQ 125

Commenting on this occasion, Mr R Dilip, Executive Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are optimistic about consolidating our presence in Central America with the help of our distributor CADISA. We have inaugurated our flagship showroom, aligned to the global quality benchmark that TVS Motor Company is associated with in over 60 countries. We have also launched six aspirational products which will be supported by a sales network of over 30 outlets. These products will address the specific needs of customers across different segments and are sure to carve a niche for themselves in the market.”

