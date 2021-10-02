TVS HLX Series Sales Crosses 2 Million Mark Globally

TVS Motor Company has announced that one of its international products, the TVS HLX series, has crossed the 2 million sales milestone globally. The rugged and sturdy motorcycle is available in over 42 countries.

TVS HLX series, launched in 2013, has stayed true to the brand's promise of being a sturdy product that is highly reliable across rugged terrains. It has played an integral role in transforming millions of lives by catering to varied commuting needs. The motorcycle has been providing last-mile connectivity for commercial taxis and delivery segments in rural and urban regions across Africa, the Middle East and LATAM. Today, the series has become the favourite brand for customers across the globe.

In 2019, the TVS HLX series crossed a sales milestone of 1 million globally and doubled the same in 2 years. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. KN. Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted that our leading global brand TVS HLX has achieved a sales milestone of 2 million units across global markets. TVS HLX series is a testimony to our customer experience and quality. We continue to set a benchmark and strive to be the most admired brand for its durability, reliability and extensive service & spare parts support across the globe. As a customer-focused company, we endeavour to fulfil the fast-evolving customer requirements and provide customised solutions. This milestone has further motivated us to keep introducing aspirational offerings that cater to customers' future mobility needs.”

TVS HLX series is available in the variants of TVS HLX PLUS (100-cc), TVS HLX 125, TVS HLX 150 and TVS HLX 150X in over 42 countries in Africa, the Middle East and LATAM. It has a durable engine with dual-stage filtration technology and a host of convenience features like USB chargers, hazard lamps, gear position indicator and an optional offering of a telematics solution.