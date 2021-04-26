India-Bound Limited-Edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm Unveiled

Along with the updated model of the Street Scrambler, Triumph has also unveiled a limited-edition variant of the new twin-cylinder machine. It’s called the Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm. It stands out from the regular model thanks to its unique paint scheme, more rugged styling and detailing, and premium accessories that are fitted as standard.

The Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm flaunts its custom Sandstorm paint scheme that incorporates Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the fuel tank in a unique new tri-tone style. There’s also a Matt Storm Grey factory-fitted, high-level front mudguard. Adding to the contemporary urban scrambler style, the limited edition model features premium Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard. The assembly consists of a compact LED taillight and number plate light. The motorcycle also comes fitted with a heavy-duty aluminium sump guard, a stylish headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding, and protective rubber knee pads on the tank. All of these are factory-fitted accessories that come as standard only on the Sandstorm limited edition.

In terms of performance, the Sandstorm edition is similar to its regular variant. It draws power from a 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is now Euro5 compliant. The motor pumps out 65PS of max power at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 80Nm is generated at 3,250rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox. For the suspension, we have a pair of 41mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 320mm rotor up-front and a 255mm rear rotor accompanied by ABS. Other electronic aids include traction control and 3 riding modes.

Only 775 units of the Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm will be made available worldwide. To enhance the exclusivity even further, each unit will come with its own unique personalised certificate of authenticity stating the VIN. Triumph hasn’t revealed how many units would be allocated for the Indian market, however, we are pretty confident that the limited-edition model will arrive on our shores eventually because it has been listed on the company’s Indian website.

