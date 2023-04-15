Toyota Wheels on Web: Toyota's First Ever Online Retail Sales Platform

Toyota has announced the introduction of ‘Wheels on Web’ (WOW), an Online Retail Sales platform for the Bangalore region. This new platform offers customers, a seamless virtual experience by enabling them to book, purchase and get delivery of their preferred Toyota models from the comfort of their homes. Further, WOW provides real-time information on the status of their booked Toyota product, to augment credibility, transparency, and confidence among the patrons.

The "Wheels on Web" is a Business to Customer (B2C) platform that reflects the company’s core commitment to enhance the customer experience in its digital space, enabling hassle-free car buying with innovative features and services.

Toyota Wheels on Web Features

a. Offers a complete virtual experience - Customer can now book, buy and enjoy the vehicle delivery at the comfort of their home

b. Provides digital viewing of the car exteriors, interiors, colour, and variants

c. Select a host of value-added services – Accessories, Service Packages and Extended Warranty

d. Customers can even trade-off his / her existing car – offers online evaluation where one can opt for physical car evaluation at the comfort of their home

e. Customers can choose easy and multiple finance options through selected financial institutions

f. Multiple payment options via a secured Payment Gateway

g. Booking amount / full payment OR down payment can be made completely online

h. Auto Communication via WhatsApp and E-mail at every stage from Booking to Delivery

i. Individual log-in / account access to check the status of booking details

With the launch of ‘WOW’, Toyota aims to offer an even more enhanced digital experience for its customers. To start with, the platform offers many models like HyCross (petrol), Hilux, Legender, Camry, Fortuner, and Innova Crysta (GX) facilitating an easy and much more convenient buying experience for the Bangalore region.