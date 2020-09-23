Toyota Urban Cruiser launched in India, is the company’s youngest SUV

Toyota has been teasing the new Urban Cruiser for nearly two months now. And thanks to the several leaked pictures of the compact SUV’s brochure, most of the details of the Kia Sonet rival have already been know by now. However, things have finally been made official as Toyota launches the all-new Urban Cruiser in the Indian market.

Since the Toyota Urban Cruiser is basically a rebadged Maruti Vitara Brezza, thanks to the joint venture between the two companies, both cars have a lot in common be it the design, interior or engine.

Exterior

The front end of the new Urban Cruiser has been given a two-slat wedge cut dynamic grille that bears the Toyota logo in the middle for a fresher look. The company has also included LED fog lamps with chrome surrounds that sit in trapezoidal housings. The dual-chamber LED projector headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum–indicators certainly up the overall visual appeal of the new Urban Cruiser. Thanks to the 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the side profile of Toyota’s youngest SUV looks quite sporty. And at the rear, we get LED taillamps for an up-market feel.

Interior

The interior of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser features a 7-inch touchscreen display that offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. We also get Bluetooth connectivity and smartphone-based navigation. Also, the dual-tone theme tries to make things a bit more interesting.

Some of the other key elements that you will find in the Toyota Urban Cruiser interior include:

Engine push start/stop button

Electrochromic rearview mirror

Cruise control

Automatic climate control

USB and AUX ports

Steering-mounted controls

Engine

Powering the new Urban Cruiser is the same 1.5-litre 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine which is also used in the Vitara Brezza. This motor has been tuned to pump out 103 bhp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque. Toyota has provided two transmission options here - a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 4-speed automatic torque converter.

Also Read: Toyota Yaris Black Edition Teased, Looks Sportier Than Standard Model

Price & Variants

The Toyota Urban Cruiser price starts at INR 8.40 lakh* for its base model whereas the range-topping variant will set you back by INR 11.30 lakh*. There are a total of 3 variants with 2 transmission options each and 9 colour options. Bookings are now open whereas the deliveries will start from mid-Oct.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Variant Price* Mid-Grade MT INR 8.40 lakh Mid-Grade AT INR 9.80 lakh High-Grade MT INR 9.15 lakh High-Grade AT INR 10.65 lakh Premium-Grade MT INR 9.80 lakh Premium-Grade AT INR 11.30 lakh

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi