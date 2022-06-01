Toyota Sales Figures - May 2022

Toyota has announced its sales figures for May 2022. The company sold a total of 10,216 units last month thereby registering a substantial growth when compared to its wholesales in May 2021.
Toyota sold 707 units in May 2021, as a result of the impact brought in by the second wave of the pandemic. Moreover, cumulative wholesales from January to May this year have registered a growth of 16% when compared to the same period last year, thereby witnessing month on month wholesales gravitating back to pre-Covid times in 2019.
Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said:
Demand continues to peak as we have very encouraging booking orders and enquiries for all our models. The cool new Glanza has received an overwhelming response from our customers as it is their trust and faith in the brand that helps us perform better. Segment leading models like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner continue to perform well and generate healthy booking orders. The Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire, continue to garner strong demand and our focus going forward would be to meet the immediate needs of our customers.