Toyota Sales Figures - May 2022

Toyota has announced its sales figures for May 2022. The company sold a total of 10,216 units last month thereby registering a substantial growth when compared to its wholesales in May 2021.

Toyota sold 707 units in May 2021, as a result of the impact brought in by the second wave of the pandemic. Moreover, cumulative wholesales from January to May this year have registered a growth of 16% when compared to the same period last year, thereby witnessing month on month wholesales gravitating back to pre-Covid times in 2019.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said: