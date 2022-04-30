Toyota Reports 2 Million Cumulative Wholesales in India

Toyota has announced that the company has achieved a significant milestone of two million cumulative wholesale units, ever since its inception in India. The company registered this feat in April 2022, while handing over the new Toyota Glanza as the 2 millionth vehicle from its dealership, Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.

Over the years TKM has continued to expand its world-class lineup to provide a wide range of options, tailored to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers. While cult offerings like the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have fortified the brand’s dominance in the MPV & SUV segments, new launches like the Urban Cruiser and the Glanza have further reinforced Toyota’s commitment to India. The recently launched Legender has also carved a special place for itself and has become a flagship model in the SUV segment.

The Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have been a runaway success for TKM, witnessing sustained sales as they generate tremendous interest in their respective segments & contributing to a newer set of younger customers. Both the products have helped TKM garner young-millennial customers who are not only seeking exceptional automobile ownership experience, but also the best balance of economically viable options.

Toyota’s self-charging vehicles, Camry hybrid and the uber-luxurious Vellfire, have won hearts across customers by setting new standards of luxury and green mobility. Furthermore, the Camry Hybrid has created a niche for itself ever since its launch in India in 2013, being the first locally manufactured strong self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India.

The continued product refreshments across models have undoubtedly helped Toyota retain customers and orders. Furthermore, TKM customers have also availed comprehensive “Best in Class” ownership experience, through specially designed value-added service programs such as Express Maintenance 60 (EM60), Q Service, Extended Warranty & Service Packages (SMILES).