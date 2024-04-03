Toyota Re-Enters A-SUV Segment in India With New Toyota Taisor

Toyota has re-entered the A-SUV segment in India with the launch of the Toyota Taisor. The new vehicle is positioned to offer a sense of prestige derived from the modern styling, cutting-edge features and advance technologies.

The new Toyota Taisor is available in 1.0L Turbo, 1.2L Petrol and E-CNG engine options. The 1.0L Turbo is available with a 5-Speed Manual Transmission and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, thus offering a versatile choice for customers who prioritize both power and performance preferences. While the 1.2L Petrol comes in 5 Speed Manual Transmission and Intelligent Gear Shift (IGS), the 1.2L E-CNG is available in 5 Speed Manual Transmission.

The Toyota Taisor delivers maximum power of 100.06 PS @ 5500 rpm in the 1.0L Turbo option, offering a power packed driving experience with segment best fuel efficiency of 21.5 km/l for Manual and 20.0 km/l for Automatic. The 1.2L Petrol Engine offers maximum power of 89.73 PS @6000rpm with a fuel efficiency of 21.7 Manual and 22.8 (AMT) km/l. The Toyota Taisor is also available in the E-CNG option offering a fuel efficiency of 28.5 km/kg.

The Toyota Taisor will be available in exciting single tone and dual tone colors. The single tone colors consist of Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Sportin Red, Lucent Orange. The dual tone colors include dual tones of Sportin Red Dual Tone, Enticing Silver Dual Tone and Cafe White Dual Tone.