Toyota Produced 300 Million Cars Globally, Corolla Topping Charts

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) has reached a cumulative global production total of 300 million cars, including production numbers for September 2023.

This number was achieved 88 years and two months after Toyota’s very first cars, the Model G1 truck, was produced by the Automotive Production Division of Toyoda Automatic Loom Works, Ltd. (later Toyota Industries Corporation) in August 1935. It includes domestic and international production, with 180.52 million cars produced domestically, and 119.6 million produced abroad (as of end September 2023).

The model with the highest total production is the Corolla, with the Corolla series achieving cumulative global production of 53.399 million (as of the end September 2023).