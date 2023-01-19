Toyota Opens Genuine Parts Distributor For Easy Access to Spare Parts

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the inauguration of Toyota Genuine Parts Distributor, Vijaya Auto Drive in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

As part of its commitment to provide customers with genuine parts of the highest quality in the market, Toyota will appoint 20 such Exclusive Toyota Genuine Parts Distributors by the first quarter of 2023, aiming to cater to the needs of about 3000 retailers and garages across the country.

Safety being of paramount importance for Toyota, the appointment of Parts Distributors will further enhance the convenience and availability of Toyota Genuine Spare Parts and Accessories thereby ensuring a safer drive.

The exclusive Parts Distributors will facilitate distribution of Toyota Genuine Parts and Accessories, to retailers, garages, and other outlets across the country. This channel will be working alongside Toyota Authorized Dealer Network and Toyota Part Connect online marketplace which will further enhance customer reach and convenience.