Toyota Offering 5 Years of Complimentary Roadside Assistance

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) takes yet another remarkable step towards enhancing customer satisfaction and providing unparalleled peace of mind with complimentary Roadside Assistance Program for 5 years from the date of purchase of a new vehicle.

This pioneering initiative reaffirms Toyota's commitment to ensuring a seamless ownership experience for its valued customers. This RSA package is not just about breakdown support; it aims at providing assurance, convenience, and a sense of security to every Toyota owner.

Over the years, customers have been appreciative of not only the products but also Toyota’s world-class Quality, Durability and Reliability (QDR) in service offerings covering timely and unmatched roadside assistance, thereby underlining the company’s relentless pursuit of enriching customer experience. Launched in 2010, the RSA Program has been an integral part of TKM's customer-centric approach, offering immediate roadside assistance support to the esteemed customers, during their emergency needs.

As a part of the new vehicle package, this service covers a range of essential features, including vehicle breakdown and accident related vehicle towing support (e.g. during vehicle non-drivable condition, roadside service team helps with timely movement of such vehicle to nearest dealership to address the vehicle issues), jump start for dead batteries, tire puncture repairs, assistance in case of low fuel level condition or vehicle key issues as well as arranging taxis for distances up to 50 kilometres.