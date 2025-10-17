Toyota Launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition – A Sharper, Sportier Take on Style

Toyota has introduced the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, a limited-edition styling package designed to elevate the SUV’s visual appeal and add a dash of exclusivity to its road presence. Available across all Hyryder variants, this special edition gives Toyota’s popular SUV a sportier and more premium character.

The Aero Edition features a trio of exclusive design enhancements — a front spoiler, rear spoiler, and side skirts — that lend the Hyryder a more dynamic and aerodynamic stance. The front spoiler sharpens the SUV’s face with a bolder, more aggressive look, while the sculpted rear spoiler enhances both style and aerodynamic efficiency. The newly designed side skirts flow smoothly along the body, creating a low-slung, performance-inspired profile.

Priced at an additional ₹31,999, the Aero Edition styling package is available at all Toyota dealerships nationwide. Customers can choose from four colour options — White, Silver, Black, and Red — ensuring every Hyryder Aero Edition makes a distinct statement on the road.

Since its debut in 2022, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder has crossed the 1.68 lakh-unit sales milestone, cementing its place among India’s most sought-after midsize SUVs. Blending Toyota’s global SUV DNA with advanced hybrid technology and bold design, the Hyryder continues to attract customers looking for sophistication and substance.

With the new Aero Edition, Toyota adds an extra layer of flair and individuality — perfect for buyers who want their Hyryder to stand out while staying true to Toyota’s premium, dependable SUV ethos.