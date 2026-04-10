Toyota Innova HyCross Crosses 2 Lakh Sales in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has achieved a major milestone, with the Innova HyCross crossing 2 lakh cumulative sales in India since its launch in November 2022.

The strong numbers highlight growing customer trust in Toyota’s self-charging hybrid technology and the continued popularity of the Innova nameplate. Built on the TNGA platform, the HyCross blends modern design with the brand’s core strengths of quality, durability and reliability.

Powering the MPV is a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with Toyota’s fifth-generation strong hybrid system, delivering a combined output of 186 PS. The setup allows the HyCross to run in EV mode for a significant portion of city driving, helping improve fuel efficiency while keeping emissions in check. A pure petrol variant is also on offer, producing 174 PS.

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Priced from ₹19.53 lakh (ex-showroom), the HyCross strengthens its appeal with an 8-year battery warranty on hybrid variants and a 5-star safety rating under BNCAP.

On the features front, it packs in segment highlights like powered Ottoman second-row seats, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a comprehensive suite of connected tech. Safety is further enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense, offering advanced driver assistance features.