Audi A2 e-tron Set for 2026 Debut

Audi is gearing up to expand its EV portfolio with the upcoming Audi A2 e-tron, slated for a global reveal in autumn 2026. Positioned as an entry-level electric offering, the A2 e-tron aims to bring premium EV credentials into a more accessible compact package.

The prototype is already deep into testing, undergoing extreme cold-weather validation in northern Sweden. Engineers are pushing the camouflaged test car across snow and ice to fine-tune driving dynamics, battery efficiency, and thermal management in sub-zero conditions.

Back in Germany, Audi’s Ingolstadt facility is handling wind tunnel development, where the A2 e-tron is being shaped for aerodynamic efficiency at speeds of up to 300 km/h. Further real-world testing in Bavaria’s Altmühl Valley is focusing on suspension tuning and driver assistance systems across varied terrain, including tight corners and elevation changes.

Production of the A2 e-tron will also take place at Ingolstadt, reinforcing Audi’s commitment to its home manufacturing base. The announcement was made by CEO Gernot Döllner during the brand’s Annual Media Conference.