Mercedes GLE & GLS Night Editions Launched in India from Rs 1.05 Cr

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the exclusive Night Editions of its best-selling luxury SUVs, the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Mercedes-Benz GLS, in India. These limited-run models are part of a global series and will be available in restricted numbers, adding a layer of exclusivity to the brand’s already popular SUV lineup.

Visually, the Night Editions stand apart with a darker, more aggressive theme. Buyers can choose between Obsidian Black and the striking Alpine Grey, the latter being exclusive to these variants and unavailable on standard models. Inside, the cabin gets a premium upgrade with black Nappa leather upholstery paired with Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim—another exclusive touch.

Feature-wise, both SUVs now come equipped with a Head-Up Display as standard. The GLE Night Edition further ups the game with the addition of AIRMATIC air suspension, enhancing ride comfort and adaptability over the regular version.

The GLE and GLS continue to be strong performers for Mercedes-Benz globally, with India ranking among the top markets for both models. Pricing for the Night Editions starts at ₹1.05 crore (ex-showroom) for the GLE 300d and goes up to ₹1.43 crore for the GLS 450d.