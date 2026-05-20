Skoda Epiq Electric SUV Unveiled: Affordable EV with 440km Range

Skoda Auto has taken a big step toward making EVs more accessible with the unveiling of the all-new Skoda Epiq. Positioned as the brand’s most affordable electric crossover yet, the Epiq will sit below the existing EV lineup and aims to match the pricing of its ICE sibling, the Skoda Kamiq, in several markets.

Built on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB+ platform, the Epiq is also the first Skoda EV to feature front-wheel drive, signalling a shift toward cost-efficient, mass-market electric mobility.

Battery, Range and Performance

The Epiq will be offered with two battery options and three power outputs. Entry-level variants use a 38.5kWh LFP battery, producing 85kW and 99kW, with a claimed range of around 310km.

The range-topping Epiq 55 gets a larger 55kWh NMC battery paired with a 155kW motor, pushing range to approximately 440km. Fast-charging from 10 to 80 percent takes just 24 minutes, making it practical for daily use and longer trips.

Tech That Goes Beyond Driving

Interestingly, all variants support bidirectional charging, including vehicle-to-load (V2L), vehicle-to-home (V2H), and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) functions—turning the Epiq into more than just a car.

Design and What’s Next

The Epiq is also the first production Skoda to fully embrace the brand’s new ‘Modern Solid’ design language, highlighted by a distinctive T-shaped lighting signature.

It won’t be alone for long either—future models like the Volkswagen ID. Polo, Volkswagen ID. Cross, and Cupra Raval will also ride on the same MEB+ architecture.