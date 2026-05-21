MINI Aceman SE Lands in Australia with 405km Range

Mini has expanded its electric portfolio in Australia with the arrival of the all-new MINI Aceman SE. Slotting neatly between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, this compact crossover offers a fresh mid-size EV option for urban buyers.

Powering the Aceman SE is a front-mounted electric motor producing 160 kW (218 hp) and 330 Nm of torque, delivering brisk performance right from standstill. It draws energy from a 49.2 kWh usable battery, offering a claimed range of up to 405 km, making it well-suited for daily commutes and city runs.

At just under 4.1 metres long, the Aceman SE is designed with tight urban environments in mind. Its front-wheel-drive layout, light steering, and low centre of gravity promise a nimble and engaging drive—something MINI enthusiasts will appreciate.

That said, the Australian market presents a unique challenge. Dominated by rugged utes and large SUVs, and with relatively limited public charging infrastructure, EV adoption still leans heavily on home charging setups. However, with highway speeds capped at 110 km/h, the Aceman’s range figures should hold up well on longer drives.

Inside, MINI keeps things distinctive. The cabin is centred around a 24 cm circular touchscreen, paired with a head-up display and voice control. Premium touches like massage seats and ambient lighting projections across the textile dashboard add a futuristic vibe, with colours changing based on drive modes.