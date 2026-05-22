2026 Honda City Facelift Launched in India from ₹12 Lakh

Honda has rolled out the updated Honda City in India, bringing a sharper design and a tech-loaded cabin to the popular midsize sedan. Prices for the 2026 facelift start at ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom), with four variants on offer: SV, V, ZX and ZX+.

The facelift introduces a refreshed exterior, highlighted by a redesigned front end with connected LED headlamps, revised bumpers and updated tail-lights. New dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels round off the visual tweaks, giving the City a more contemporary stance.

Step inside, and the upgrades are more apparent. A larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre stage, now paired with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The sedan also gets a digital instrument cluster, wireless charging, an 8-speaker audio setup, sunroof and a rear sunshade, pushing its premium appeal further.

On the safety front, Honda has equipped the City with a comprehensive suite including six airbags, a 360-degree camera, rain-sensing wipers, hill-start assist, lane watch camera and Level 2 ADAS features.

Under the hood, the City continues with its tried-and-tested 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 119 BHP and 145 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT. The City e:HEV variant retains its 1.5-litre strong-hybrid setup paired with an e-CVT.