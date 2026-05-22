Hyundai Showcases Hydrogen Vision for Europe with New Nexo

Hyundai Motor Group has outlined its ambitious hydrogen roadmap for Europe at the World Hydrogen Summit 2026, putting the spotlight on its next-generation fuel cell tech and ecosystem strategy.

Headlining the display is the all-new Hyundai Nexo, a key pillar of the brand’s hydrogen mobility push. Alongside it, Hyundai is also showcasing advanced fuel cell systems designed for stationary power and industrial use, underlining its intent to go beyond just passenger vehicles.

The entire presentation is built around Hyundai’s dedicated hydrogen brand, HTWO, which spans the complete value chain—from hydrogen production and infrastructure to end-use applications. The company is positioning itself as a long-term partner for Europe’s hydrogen ambitions, leveraging over two decades of fuel cell development expertise from South Korea.

In the European market, Hyundai has already made its presence felt with products like the Nexo and the Hyundai Xcient Fuel Cell truck. Now, as the region accelerates its transition towards cleaner energy, Hyundai aims to play a bigger role by exporting its hydrogen know-how and scaling ecosystem development across industries.