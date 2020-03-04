Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition with 360-degree camera launched in India

TKM has launched the Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition for a price of INR 21.21 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The special edition model packs a number of cosmetic exclusives.

The Toyota Innova Crysta and the Toyota Innova Touring Sport have never been offered in a dual-tone colour scheme. The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition, with a styling similar to that of the latter, is offered in two dual-tone colour schemes: White Pearl with Black roof and Wildfire (red) with Black roof.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition celebrates 15 years of the Toyota Innova in India. In January, TKM had announced that it has sold 9,00,000 units of the premium compact MPV in the country since its launch in 2005. Of these 9,00,000 units, close to 2,70,000 units have been of the second-gen model, which is sold with Crysta suffix. That translates to a market share of about 40% in its segment.

The Leadership Edition variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta wears a badge proudly announcing the 15 years of leadership on the front fenders. In terms of equipment, it is similar to the VX trim of the standard variant. In addition to the VX trim’s features, it includes a 360-degree camera and auto-folding ORVMs.

The Toyota Innova Crysta Leadership Edition employs the 2GD-FTV 2.4-litre engine and has a 5-speed manual transmission. The turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine produces a maximum power of 150 PS at 3,400 rpm and a maximum torque of 343 Nm at 1,400-2,800 rpm.

Later this year, TKM will likely launch a Toyota Innova Crysta CNG. The company has already started the road-testing of this bi-fuel variant.