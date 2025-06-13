Toyota Indiana Rolls Out Its 1-Millionth Hybrid Vehicle

Toyota’s Indiana plant in Princeton has hit a major milestone with the production of its 1-millionth hybrid vehicle—a 2025 Toyota Sienna Platinum in Wind Chill Pearl. This marks a proud moment for the facility, which has been assembling the Sienna since 2003.

Built by a dedicated team of 7,650 members, the latest Sienna is a fully hybrid minivan offering an EPA-estimated 36 mpg combined. With a refreshed interior focused on comfort and practicality, the Sienna continues to be a top choice for families. Its reputation was recently reaffirmed when it topped the minivan segment in the 2025 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study.

Hybrid success is growing across Toyota’s portfolio, with Sienna sales jumping over 95% year-over-year in May. Nearly half of Toyota’s sales that month came from electrified vehicles, underscoring the brand’s strong push toward carbon neutrality by 2050.

Toyota Indiana, with $8 billion in total investment, remains a key player in Toyota’s U.S. manufacturing footprint. Beyond production, the plant has also contributed over $54 million to community initiatives since 1996—making its impact both industrial and local.