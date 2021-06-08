Toyota HYRYDER (Maruti WagonR-Based EV) Spied Inside Out

Earlier this year, some reports that surfaced on the internet suggested that Toyota and Suzuki are jointly working on an all-new electric vehicle platform. In line with this, recently, a new EV has been spied while getting tested, which has clearly shown that Toyota Kirloskar Motor is very close to introducing an entry-level electric car in the Indian market. Basically, the said model is based on the Maruti WagonR but is equipped with an electric powertrain. Speculations abound that the new EV will be called Toyota HYRYDER as the carmaker has recently applied for this trademark name. It features the same black and beige interior theme as the donor model, and so is the case with the centre console, dashboard and steering wheel.

That said, one can see that the Toyota HYRYDER now gets automatic climate control with a digital display and a revised instrument console. It looks similar to the last-gen Maruti WagonR, and it also employs a central horizontal MID, which will provide all the relevant information regarding the vehicle. Moreover, the single-speed transmission and vertical AC vents are also clearly visible.

On the outside, it will employ a host of cosmetic changes compared to the Maruti WagonR. The front fascia of the electric hatchback will get a sleek set of spilt headlamps and LED fog lamps mounted on the lower part of the bumper. It also features a shut-off front grille and closed blacked-out air intake.

The Toyota HYRYDER continues to carry the clamshell body structure of the WagonR, and even over here, the B- and C-pillars have been blacked out. Other than that, the new Toyota EV gets Maruti Ignis-like blacked-out alloy rims. The vertically stacked LED taillights are a la-WagonR. The test mule of the new Toyota electric hatchback seems production-ready and is likely to hit our shores by the end of this year or early 2022. It is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model could be powered by a 72-volt electric motor paired with a 10-25kWh electric motor. One can expect the new Toyota EV to offer a range of 180 km in one full charge. The number is enough if a person is looking out for an EV for daily commutes.

Source