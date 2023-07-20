Toyota Hilux Fleet Delivered to Indian Army After Extensive Evaluation

Toyota has handed over a fleet of Toyota Hilux, marking the company’s first-ever delivery of its pickup truck to the Indian Army. The Hilux was put through over 2 months of extensive and rigorous evaluation by the Northern Command of the Indian Army and the globally acclaimed Hilux outperformed in extreme weather and rough terrains – ranging from an altitude of 13000ft to sub-zero temperatures. The Toyota Hilux is an iconic Utility Vehicle that is globally recognized for its toughness, durability, reliability, and off-roading capabilities.

With its global reputation as a reliable off-roader, the Toyota Hilux has proven its worth time and again, and the Indian Army’s procurement post rigorous testing only serves to reinforce its reputation.

Globally, the Toyota Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units winning hearts of many discerning customers from over 180 countries. Through more than five decades and eight generations, the Toyota Hilux has created extraordinary experiences and an unbreakable bond with those who desire awesome drives.

Toyota Hilux is aimed to fulfil the needs of customers seeking an awesome utility vehicle that is best suited, not only for off-roading adventure drives on tough terrains, but also for everyday city use. Furthermore, this versatile vehicle is perfectly suited for multiple purpose usages that can cater to new emerging business customers, campervan, farming, defense, mining, construction, rescue van, etc.

With its powerful powertrain system of 2.8 L Four Cylinder Turbo-Diesel Engine, the Hilux is available in option of 6- Speed Automatic and 6-Speed Manual Transmission. All the variants of Hilux are equipped with 4X4 drive capabilities along with many first-in-segment features such as 8” Infotainment system, Connected features (such as Emergency Call [e-Call], Vehicle Security, Remote Check, Smart Watch enabled, Vehicle Static Location, Geofence & Speed alerts and more), Dual Zone AC, Tire Angle Monitor & Front Parking Sensors for a smooth drive.