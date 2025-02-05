Toyota GR Yaris Takes on a Ski Slope in a Tribute to Classic Japanese Cinema

Toyota has unleashed the GR Yaris on a snow-covered ski slope in Japan, recreating an iconic scene from the 1987 Japanese romcom Please Take Me Skiing. The video, part of a collaboration with legendary Japanese artist Yumi Matsutoya, showcases the rally-bred hot hatch drifting through powder, all set to the tune of Matsutoya’s hit Surf Heaven, Ski Heaven.

A Nostalgic Tribute on Ice

The clip starts in an ’80s-inspired setting, complete with vintage ski fashion and retro aesthetics. As the GR Yaris slaloms down the slopes, the video shifts to the present, where the 45th Surf & Snow concert—Matsutoya’s annual winter event—takes center stage. The Gazoo Racing-liveried Yaris pays homage to Toyota’s rich rallying history, reminiscent of the Celica GT-Four stunts seen in the original film.

GR Yaris Meets Real-World Action

This snowy spectacle isn’t just for show. As part of the Surf & Snow event at the Naeba Prince Hotel Blizzardium resort, rally driver Norihiko Katsuta will demonstrate the GR Yaris WRC on the slopes, giving fans a chance to experience the thrill firsthand.

With Toyota aptly combining motorsport heritage, cinematic nostalgia, and J-pop culture, this snow-drifting GR Yaris proves once again that fun isn’t limited to asphalt.