Watch Toyota Fortuner Sailing Through Thick Snow Like A Boss

The Toyota Fortuner is one of the most capable large-size SUVs in terms of its off-road ability. Although most SUVs in this category - Ford Endeavor, MG Gloster, etc, - have a proper 4x4 system, few can match up to the ruggedness and the off-road prowess of the Toyota Fortuner. You will come across many videos on the internet where several SUVs have failed to ace an off-road challenge, but when its the turn of the Toyota Fortuner, it just smashes it without much drama at all.

Here we have a similar video where we can see a Toyota Fortuner ploughing through deep snow in Russia without any fuss at all. This Fortuner is not even wearing snow chains on its wheels and it still finds traction to push through deep snow and keep on going. And that's simply because the Fortuner has a very robust and capable 4x4 system. Combined with Toyota's legendary reliability, the Fortuner is an SUV that will really take you anywhere.

Do note, that this a pre-facelift version of the Fortuner, the same that was on sale in India till the end of 2020. Under the hood, the pre-facelift version of the Fortuner came powered by a 2.8-litre diesel mill that produced 177hp and 420Nm of torque. Toyota recently updated the Fortuner with a facelift here in India. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift comes with revised LED projector headlamps and completely new grille which is larger than before but gets far less chrome than the outgoing model. It also sports a new mesh-pattern.

The biggest change is the new bumper which looks way more sporty with deep set fog lamp housings and large air dams. It also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer LED tail lights at the rear. Toyota also introduced a new Legender variant of the Fortuner in India that gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper that looks even sportier along with a blacked-out split grille. On the inside, Toyota updated the Fortuner with a 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit.

