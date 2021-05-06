Watch All-black Toyota Fortuner Yump to Glory - VIDEO

The Toyota Fortuner remains one of the most widely modified SUVs in our country and while we have come across many crazy, over-the-top modifications for the Fortuner, the example we here is quite subtle and yet, tastefully done up. This Toyota Fortuner dons an all-black paint scheme on the outside, a colour that really suits the character of the SUV. In stock condition, the Fortuner comes with generous dozes of chrome. However, much of the chrome has been eliminated from this modified Fortuner and that really compliments the all-black look.

The biggest update on this Fortuner is obviously its grille. The multi-slatted chrome grille has been swapped with an all-black TRD-spec mesh grille. The new grille makes the Fortuner look much sharper and sleeker. Interestingly, the fog lamp surrounds continues to be the stock chrome trim and haven't been blacked out. Over to the sides, the all-black theme continues with the blacked-out alloy rims but is well contrasted with chrome trims for the door handles and window line. This Fortuner also comes wearing an LED bar light on its roof.

The Toyota Fortuner is obviously known for its supreme off-road capability and that's evident from how the suspension beautifully absorbs the impact of that yump. Do note, that this a pre-facelift version of the Fortuner, the same that was on sale in India till the end of 2020. Under the hood, the pre-facelift version of the Fortuner came powered by a 2.8-litre diesel mill that produced 177hp and 420Nm of torque. Toyota recently updated the Fortuner with a facelift here in India. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift comes with revised LED projector headlamps and a completely new grille which is larger than before but gets far less chrome than the outgoing model.

The biggest change on the 2021 Toyota Fortuner is the new bumper that looks sportier with deep set fog lamp housings and large air dams. It also gets new 18-inch alloy wheels and slimmer LED taillights at the rear. Toyota also introduced a new Legender variant of the Fortuner in India that gets a completely different face with its own unique bumper that looks even sportier along with a blacked-out split grille. On the inside, Toyota updated the Fortuner with an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that now comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Under the hood, the Fortuner facelift continues with the 2.7-litre petrol engine that produces 166hp and 245Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.8L diesel engine too has been carried over but with certain changes. It continues to produce 177hp and 420Nm of peak torque when paired with the 6-speed manual gearbox. However, if you opt for the automatic-diesel variant, the 2.8L engine has received a healthy upgrade to now produce 204hp and an impressive 500Nm of torque with the 6-speed torque convertor unit.

