Watch Toyota Fortuner Easily Tame The Desert - VIDEO

Since its launch in 2009, the Toyota Fortuner has utterly dominated the Rs 30 – 40 lakh SUV segment. The SUV's combination of imposing road presence, a high driving position, feature-packed trim levels, multiple powertrain choices and trademark Toyota reliability has made it the go-to choice. The Japanese automaker recently gave the Fortuner a mid-life facelift in India, giving the SUV updated engines and added even more features and creature comforts. Theirs is a new flagship Legender variant as well which gets a differently styled exterior compared to the regular model. Today we came across this video of a Toyota Fortuner dune bashing which shows off the SUV’s off-roading capabilities.

The video of this Toyota Fortuner has been uploaded by modz_own_country on Instagram. The video has been shot at the dunes of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. As you can see, the Fortuner easily traverses through the sand without having to slow down. Toyota’s SUV is a fairly large and heavy vehicle, weighing close to 2.5 tonnes. This would have made it very easy for the Fortuner to get stuck in the soft sand, but the driver keeps the momentum to keep the SUV from bogging down. Furthermore, the SUV just jumps over a dune easily while all four wheels are spinning on the soft surface in search of traction.

The updated Toyota Fortuner comes with added features like an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay compatibility, connected car tech, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, 11-speaker JBL sound system, powered tailgate, ventilated front seats and more.

Prices for the 2021 Toyota Fortuner range from Rs 30.34 lakh for the base rear-wheel-drive petrol and goes up to Rs 38.30 lakh for the new Fortuner Legender top variant. Do note all prices are ex-showroom. Powertrain choices include both petrol and diesel options. The petrol is a 2.7-litre N/A 4-pot engine which makes 165 PS/245 Nm of peak power and torque. The oil-burner is a 2.8-litre turbocharged unit that churns out max power and torque figures of 205 PS and 500 Nm. Transmission options include a 5 or 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. The petrol versions are available in rear-wheel-drive variants only.

