Toyota Appoints Two New Board of Directors

Toyota has announced the elevation of its two senior officials in its Board. Mr. Tadashi Asazuma and Mr. Swapnesh R. Maru have been inducted as new Directors in the board of TKM with effect from 19th January 2023.

Mr. Tadashi Asazuma currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and heads Sales, Service & Used Car function of TKM. Mr. Asazuma brings with him a rich global automobile industry experience working for Toyota in Japan and regions like the Middle East.

Mr. Swapnesh R, Maru, currently serving as the Executive Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer and oversees Finance, Human Resources & Administration, Information Technology, Legal and Corporate Planning at TKM. His experience includes a stint at Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Thailand.

As a people-centric organization, TKM ensures continuous efforts to strengthen its leadership and reinforce its commitment of producing ‘Mass Happiness to All’.