9th-Gen Toyota Camry Debuts in India with Hybrid Power

Toyota has introduced the 9th-generation Camry in India, priced at ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is offered in a single, fully-loaded variant.

Built on the TNGA-K platform, the new Camry stands 4,915 mm long, 1,839 mm wide, and 1,445 mm tall, with a 2,825 mm wheelbase. Its design takes inspiration from the Toyota Crown, featuring a bold trapezoidal grille, U-shaped LED headlamps, and wraparound taillights.

The cabin boasts premium features, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, 10-way adjustable front seats, reclining rear seats, 3-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and a 9-speaker JBL audio system.

Powering the sedan is a 2.5-litre petrol hybrid engine paired with an e-CVT, producing 227 BHP and 220 Nm.

Safety is top-notch with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 (Level 2 ADAS), 9 airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

The 9th-gen Camry combines a sleek design, hybrid efficiency, and advanced features, making it a strong contender in the premium sedan segment.