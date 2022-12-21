This is India’s First Level 2-Enabled ADAS Electric Bus

EKA, an electric vehicles & technology company, and a subsidiary of Pinnacle Industries Limited, and NuPort Robotics, a Canadian autonomous trucking company, has announced India’s first deployment of Level 2 autonomy with ADAS features for EKA Mobility’s electric bus.

This allows NuPort to include progressive Level 2 autonomy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for electric buses on Indian roads. The module that is now live, enables ADAS features in EKA Mobility’s electric buses, making it the first Indian company to bring such technology to the country.

NuPort’s technology provides Level 2 autonomy features for heavy commercial vehicles on Indian roads. Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features such as Forward Collision Assistance (FCA), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Left Right indicator views (LRV), Reverse Parking View (RPV), Emergency Brake Assist (EBA), Post-Incident Analysis (PIDA) and a few others are provided for its clients. This is India's first electric bus deployment with Level 2 ADAS features, and both companies are excited to take their commercial partnership forward.

With this deployment, NuPort has solved the detection of complex traffic conditions and is able to detect and predict the speeds of Indian traffic with high accuracy. Conditions such as bumper-to-bumper traffic which is frequent on most Indian roads are seamlessly detected by NuPort’s in-house proprietary AI technology. This technology allows for safer and more comfortable driving as well as traveling experience.

EKA and NuPort will release a working demonstration of its ADAS functionality shortly. The technology will reduce accident rates involving public transportation vehicles on Indian roads significantly in the coming years. The bus driver will be alerted in the event of an impending collision with a nearby vehicle, allowing the driver to avoid potentially dangerous situations. Over the next few years, the technology will be deployed on 5,000 EKA Mobility’s electric buses which will operate on different Indian state roads.