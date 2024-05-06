This is Audi's New Electric Mountain Bike

Audi has expanded its range of e-mobility products with the launch of a limited-edition enduro-style electric pedal assist mountain bike (eMTB) powered by Fantic - an Italian motorcycle and e-bike manufacturer. The new Audi eMTB features an exciting livery inspired by the innovative design of Audi’s electrified Dakar Rally-winning RS Q e-tron racecar.

The Audi eMTB sports a wide breadth of capabilities and has versatility at its core. Working with Fantic – and based upon its XEF 1.9 Factory enduro e-bike offering – the geometry of its lightweight aluminum frame is designed to allow a relaxed riding position so riders can better react to obstacles and terrain. Its mixed 29 in.-front/27.5 in.-rear wheel setup provides the best of both rollover ability and tight cornering agility.

Thanks to its full-suspension design, e-bike-specific Mavic tubeless-ready wheels, and Vittoria e-bike-rated off-road tires, it’s perfectly at home on a variety of terrain from bike paths and touring, to challenging off-road tracks. Outfitted with top-shelf, fully adjustable suspension components and featuring 180mm of travel, the Audi eMTB distinguishes itself with a coil-sprung Ohlins TTX22m.2 rear shock, and an air-sprung Ohlins RXF38 m.2 fork. Shifting duties for the 1×12 drivetrain are handled by SRAM’s GX rear derailleur and bar-mounted shifter, working across an 11-51-tooth rear cassette. Stopping power is provided by Sunstar Braking’s F.I.R.S.T. calipers and S3 Batfly rotors (220/203mm F/R).

The Audi eMTB powered by Fantic provides riders with four levels of electrical assistance at speeds of up to 20 mph – Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost – with an estimated battery range of between 12 and 90 miles (20-150 km) depending on terrain, rider weight and amount of assist used.

Eco mode is calibrated to deliver maximum efficiency and range with notable electrical assistance, while Tour brings a more significant level of electrical boost. Sport mode is engineered to add powerful assistance for sport cycling, and the most powerful setting – Boost mode – delivers the maximum level of electrical assistance for ascending challenging, hilly routes.

The 720-Wh, 36-volt lithium-ion battery pack is located wholly within the aluminum frame, supplying power to the quiet and efficient Brose S-MAG 250-watt motor, which delivers up to 90 Nm of torque. A small digital display located on the handlebars provides an overview of key data at a glance, including assist level, battery charge status, and speed. When the battery level drops to less than 10%, the charge level indicator flashes in the top right corner of the display.